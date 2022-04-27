The YMCA Silver Stars will show off their best moves at this week’s dance competition

Tomorrow at the Bayou Event Center, almost 500 dancing seniors will show off their moves and dance routines at the YMCA’s Dancing With The Silver Stars dance competition. It’s a competition of multiple different YMCA’s across our region, and their senior dance teams. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Elena Dinkin along with the Happy Tappers and learns a little bit of their tap routine!

It’s a competition of multiple different YMCA’s across our region, and their senior dance teams.

The dance competition helps to improve confidence, social interaction, and of course keeps everyone feeling young!

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Elena Dinkin along with the Happy Tappers at the Weekley YMCA and learns a little bit of their tap routine!