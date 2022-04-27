See big name golf stars up close and personal at this week’s Insperity Invitational Golf Tournament

The Insperity Invitational is a FREE golf tournament where you and your family can see big name golf stars up close and personal for free this weekend at the Woodlands Country Club golf course. Watch as Lauren Kelly gives us a peek of all the fun to come from this week's full schedule of events!

HOUSTON – The Insperity Invitational is a FREE golf tournament where you and your family can see big name golf stars up close and personal for free this weekend at the Woodlands Country Club golf course presented by Woodforest National Bank and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Make sure to check out the 3M Greats of Golf on Saturday, where 16 legends of the game will play a 9-hole competition.

Spectators will also be encouraged to “Fill the Hill” on the 18th hole on the green.

Defending champion Mike Weir along with 9 World Golf Hall of Fame Members will be participating, including Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen, Mark O’Meara, Colin Montgomerie, as well as Jim Furyk, Jeff Maggert Darren Clarke, K.J. Choi, and rookies David Duval and Y.E. Yang.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will be donating $500 for each birdie made during the tournament rounds, as well as hole-13 going to Good Reason Houston, an education nonprofit that partners with local school districts to increase the number of children succeeding in high-quality public schools.

For more information log onto Insperityinvitational.com.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with pro Scott McCarron for a peek at all the fun to come from the Woodlands Country Club Golf Course this week.