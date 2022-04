Monday on Houston Life, Dr. Mathew Knowles joins us live in studio. Knowles is best known for being Dad to Beyoncé, Solange Knowles and the manager of Destiny’s Child. He’s also the head of Music World Films & TV, an author and college professor. Knowles joins us live in studio to talk about his next big projects Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.