Best-selling author, tv personality, and Physician Dr. Ian Smith busts myths about plant-based eating

Best-selling author, tv personality, and Physician Dr. Ian Smith is teaching us how to increase our plant-based eating, while still enjoying meat, fish and dairy. Some of the biggest benefits of going plant-based are that it can help with heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and even many cancers. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Dr. Ian Smith all about his new book called ‘Plant Power,’ including some simple tips and recipes easy enough for anyone to follow.

HOUSTON – For many people when they hear ‘plant-based eating,’ they immediately think you’re restricted to only consuming salads and vegetables.

Well, that is definitely not the case!

Best-selling author, tv personality, and Physician Dr. Ian Smith is teaching us how to increase our plant-based eating, while still enjoying meat, fish and dairy.

Some of the biggest benefits of going plant-based are that it can help with heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and even many cancers.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Dr. Ian Smith all about his new book called ‘Plant Power,’ including some simple tips and recipes easy enough for anyone to follow.

For more info on Plant Power, check out doctoriansmith.com.