Catching up with Houston soul band The Suffers

Gulf Coast soul band The Suffers joined our H-town sitdown and revealed how they are reinventing themselves with their new album. Lead singer Kam Franklin, guitarist Kevin Bernier and drummer Nick Zamora talked about making music during the COVID-19 pandemic, and gave us details on The Suffers’ third album, It Starts With Love, which will be released on June 3.

HOUSTON – Gulf Coast soul band The Suffers joined our H-town sitdown and revealed how they are reinventing themselves with their new album.

Lead singer Kam Franklin, guitarist Kevin Bernier, and drummer Nick Zamora talked about making music during the COVID-19 pandemic and gave us details on The Suffers’ third album, It Starts With Love, which will be released on June 3.

The new single is “Don’t Bother Me,” a fun anthem of empowerment inspired by Miami Sound Machine and Sly and The Family Stone.

The group also tackles serious topics in tracks like “How Do We Heal,” considered “a poignant question on enduring racial violence in America.”

The group performed the song live in our studio, and you see their performance in the video below.

Before hitting the road this spring for string of U.S. dates, Houston super group The Suffers performed a stripped-down version of their powerful song ‘How Do We Heal.” The Suffers’ new album ‘It Starts With Love,’ will be out on June 3 and is available now for pre-order.

To connect with The Suffers, click here.