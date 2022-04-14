TREND WATCH: 3 ways to step out in style with green shoes

Local fashion vlogger shares three looks to help you stay on trend.

HOUSTON – Here’s an easy fashion trend to try. Green shoes are stepping out all over the runways and even around town. Fashion vlogger Ryne Williams of Styles of Houston hit the streets to share a few examples to help you step out in style with this fashion trend.

“I went out and recorded three models who styled green shoe outfits in order to show everyone different ways to try this trend,” said Williams.

LOOK #1: LOW TOP CONVERSE

SHEIN, $15 (shop the look here)

Why you should try it: “Men, women and kids of all ages can style this shoe,” said Williams. “I love this outfit, it’s giving me a Luigi feel...This is a fun, casual look.”

LOOK #2: SANDAL HEELS

JUSTFAB, $10 (shop the look here)

Why you should try it: “You don’t have to be wearing green in your outfit to pull this off,” said Williams. “Look how she has the blue sweater and then finishes it with a black skirt...It’s perfect for a date night or a girls’ night out.”

LOOK #3: OFF-GREEN SNEAKERS

H&M, $49.99 (shop the look here)

Why you should try it: “This green shoe trend can work with more subtle shades of green,” said Williams. “This outfit is amazing for running errands or working from home. You’re stylish and comfortable at the same time.”

For more fashion inspiration or to connect with Ryne Williams visit the Styles of Houston Instagram page here.