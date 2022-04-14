Husband-wife duo Johnnyswim bring new music to Houston

Husband-and-wife musical duo Johnnyswim, have been charming audiences with their soulful folk songs and their honest portrayal of family life on their shows on the Magnolia Network. The singer-songwriters are heading to Houston to support their self-titled new album and chatted with us about life on the road, and their famous pals, Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Amanda Sudano-Ramirez and Abner Ramirez’s famous tune “Home” was the opening song of “Fixer Upper” for many seasons.

The couple, who have three kids, met in Nashville in 2005 and quickly started writing songs together.

They released their fourth full-length album, JOHNNYSWIM this month and is available on all streaming platforms.

Catch Johnnyswim live in Houston at White Oak Music Hall on April 18th at 8 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click here.

And if you want to catch a glimpse of the couple’s adjusting to life at home while finding new creative outlets for music careers, the first two seasons of Magnolia Network’s original series “The Johnnyswim Show” are now streaming on discovery+ and the Magnolia app.