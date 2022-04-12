Jenna & Barbara Bush on their new book ‘The Superpower Sisterhood’

Ahead of their trip to Houston to support the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, sisters Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush chat with Houston Life about the unique bond, keeping their grandmother’s legacy alive and the release of their new book, ‘The Superpower Sisterhood.’ ‘The Superpower Sisterhood’ is available now for pre-order and will be available in bookstores on April 19.

HOUSTON – New York Times best-selling authors and former first daughters, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush are joining forces once again for a charming celebration of friendship and sisterhood.

it’s all thanks to their long-awaited new children’s book The Superpower Sisterhood.

The Superpower Sisterhood by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush (Little, Brown and Company)

The siblings chatted with Houston Life before their upcoming visit to Houston to honor a cause dear to their hearts.

Jenna and Barbara will be part of A Celebration of Reading, a charity event created to shine the light on former First Lady Barbara Bush’s cause of literacy.

Event proceeds help ensure more underserved children and adults have access to high-quality literacy programs and resources for success,”

A Celebration of Reading is happening on April 21, 2022, at The Post Oak Hotel and it will be broadcast on Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m. on KPRC 2.

To see Jenna and Barbara’s complete interview, watch the video above.

The Superpower Sisterhood is available now for pre-order and will be available in bookstores on April 19.

If you want to purchase signed copies of the book, you can find them now locally at Blue Willow Bookshop.

For more information about the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, click here.