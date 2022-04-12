Houston star of Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking’ talks life after hit show

After becoming a global social media sensation, Netflix's ‘Indian Matchmaking’ star Aparna Shewakramani is back in the spotlight and living in a brand-new zip code. The Houston lawyer with a passion for travel has a new book called ‘She’s Unlikeable: And Other Lies That Bring Women Down.’ She chatted with Houston Life about how she was portrayed in the Netflix show and one of the big revelations in her memoir regarding her health.

Will Aparna be back for season 2 of the popular television series?

She’s Unlikeable: And Other Lies That Bring Women Down is available now in book retailers.