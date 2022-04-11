Easter decorations on a budget: 3 crafts perfect for the season

Bring Easter into your home without spending big bucks! There are fun and affordable décor crafts that will upgrade your springtime celebration. From centerpieces to a cute bunny garland, festive DIYer, Ashton Sedita, shows 3 easy DIY ideas everyone will love.

HOUSTON – Bring Easter into your home without spending big bucks!

There are fun and affordable décor crafts that will upgrade your springtime celebration.

From centerpieces to a cute bunny garland, festive DIYer, Ashton Sedita, shows 3 easy DIY ideas everyone will love.

1. Peeps Floral Centerpiece:

Peeps Floral Centerpiece (© Ashton Sedita)

Materials:

• Large glass vase

• Smaller glass vase (make sure it is smaller and shorter than the larger vase)

• Flat Peeps (colors of choice)

• Flowers of choice- real or faux

Steps:

1. Position the smaller jar inside the larger jar right in the middle.

2. Place peeps in between the 2 glass jars. You can do a pattern or all the same color peep.

3. Place the faux or real florals inside the inside(smaller) jar.

2. Jelly bean centerpiece:

Jelly Bean Centerpiece (© Ashton Sedita)

Materials:

• Mason jar or clear jar of choice

• Jelly Beans

• Lace or ribbon

• Paper towel roll

• Faux tulips or flowers of choice

Steps:

1. Position the paper towel roll inside the middle glass jar. Cut the paper towel roll to the top brim of the jar. (It will eventually be invisible)

2. Pour the jelly beans all around the outside of the paper towel roll.

3. Flowers. Place your faux flowers inside the paper towel roll.

4. Tie a bow on the top brim of the glass jar for a fun touch.

3. Paper bunny garland:

Paper Bunny Garland (© Ashton Sedita)

Materials:

• Book

• Silhouette of a bunny (cookie cutter or any image)

• Scissors

• Jute string

• Hole pinch

• Cotton ball

• Glue

Steps:

1. Rip 8 pages out of the book or more if you want more bunnies.

2. Cut your bunnies. You can use a cookie cutter or even google images to find a silhouette of a bunny.

3. Punch 2 holes. One in each ear of the bunny.

4. You can use any kind of glue to glue the cotton ball on the bottom middle of the bunny.

5. Take your jute string and string it through each of the years to create a bunny garland.

For more festive ideas, visit Sedita’s Instagram.

Instructions by: Ashton Sedita