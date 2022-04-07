Sip, shop and relax at Splashway’s Wine Walk + Artisan Market

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SHERIDAN, Texas – Splashway Waterpark & Campground is well known for being a year-round destination where families can enjoy everything from camping to festivals and of course wet and wild fun at their waterpark. But, did you know it’s also a destination for wine?

Houston Life Co-Host Courtney Zavala had the chance to visit their Wine Walk + Artisan Market, where she got to sip, shop and preview the waterpark’s newest attractions. Owner and Operator Carl Blahuta gave Courtney the grand tour of the family-friendly event.

“The Gulf Coast is loaded with wine, and so we started out with the Texas Independence Wine Trail, which was about eight wineries, and now, we’re up to 14. And so they’re all within about a 50 mile radius of Splashway,” said Blahuta.

If you’re worried about keeping the kids entertained while the adults are busy with wine tasting, don’t fret! Blahuta says there’s tons of activities for all ages to enjoy.

“We’ve got all sorts of things not just for adults, but we’ve got playgrounds, jump pads, petting zoo, you name it! Pedal cars, laser tags, and canoes, kayaks, all kinds of stuff for the kids as well,” said Blahuta.

Another feature of the event is the Artisan Market, which showcases local small business booths with products ranging from clothes and jewelry to handmade jellies and leatherworking goods.

While out at the event, Courtney was also able to get a special sneak peek of the four new attractions coming to the waterpark, which opens April 30, including the Summit Plummet, the Texas Twist and The Patriot.

“The Patriot combines all kinds of awesome elements including slide effects. We’re going to have the stars and stripes in there as well as a wave and tornado. It kind of combines two slides we already have. But, the cool thing about this one is 42 inches and up can ride this ride. So it’s for smaller kids as well,” said Blahuta.

Splashway Waterpark & Campground is hosting their next Wine Walk + Artisan Market on Saturday, April 23 from 12 - 5 p.m.

Tickets are available online or on-site for $49.99, which includes 15 tastings.

For more information you can visit splashwayhouston.com/houstonlife or call at 979-234-7718.