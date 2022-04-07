A look at the new rainwater capture system from Recipe For Success Foundation at Hope Farms

Green Mountain Energy Sun Club and Recipe for Success Foundation are showing us how their new rainwater capture system works, and how it can benefit so many in the Houston area. The Hope Farms team will use the water for everything from watering the fields and washing veggies to cooking classes and more.

HOUSTON – On average, Houston gets about 49″+ of rain annually…and with such an abundance of water, why not benefit from it??

Recipe For Success at Hope Farms just introduced their new rainwater capture system, which will help save thousands of gallons of water per year.

Located just minutes from downtown Houston, Hope Farms is a critical partner for the community and the many it serves.

Rainwater runoff collected from Hope Farms’ Gathering Barn roof will be processed through a filtration system and collected into barrels, with each barrel holding up to 2,500 gallons of water which is then piped into washing stations and other facilities.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a first-look at how the new system works.