A look inside the H.E.A.R.T. CVS training program for adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities

The H.E.A.R.T. Program (Housing, Entrepreneurship And Readiness Training) was founded to create new opportunities for adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD) to achieve their potential. In partnership with CVS Health, they offer a 10-week retail training program complete with a mock CVS store where trainees receive hands-on training as well as an on-site externship at a local CVS store. This is the only mock CVS in Texas, and one of 44 in the country. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with H.E.A.R.T. Interim Executive Director, Seth Malin, all about this wonderful initiative as well as their many other offered programs.

