Parents Must Watch: Latest Dangerous TikTok Trend

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, airing on KPRC 2

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Debbie Strauss, Special Projects Producer

Tuesday on Houston Life, it’s must-watch tv for parents. Beauty influencers are taking to TikTok to show themselves snorting sprays that they claim give them a golden tan — but doctors warn the products could be both ineffective and dangerous. Dermatologist Dr. Sherry Ingraham will stop by Houston Life with the dos and don’ts of the latest fad but also give tips on how your teens and college-age kids can be safe when it comes to getting a bronze look.

