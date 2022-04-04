Sailing is no longer just for the rich and famous. It’s now becoming more affordable for families in the Houston area. You’ve heard of ride-sharing like Uber, or house sharing like Airbnb. Now your family can try out a new adventure—boat sharing. Boat sharing is the newest trend on the water. Wednesday on Houston Life, we set sail to learn more about a more affordable way to take your family sailing.
More affordable way to take your family sailing
Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, airing on KPRC 2
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.