Goodwill Houston hosting annual gala to raise funds for community programs

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Help Goodwill Houston raise funds to support their mission of changing lives through the power of work.

Goodwill Houston will be hosting their annual Gala at the River Oaks Country Club on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

This year’s theme is “A Starry Night.”

The event will be emceed by Houston Life’s Derrick Shore and will feature live music by Cap City Band.

Most importantly, funds raised through go directly to supporting Goodwill Houston’s job placement, training and education programs.

These services are offered to the community - free of charge!

For more information, click HERE or call 713-699-6337.