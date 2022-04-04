Funny man Judd Apatow chats latest Netflix film ‘The Bubble’ and new book ‘Sicker In The Head’

Judd Apatow is known for directing some of the funniest movies in Hollywood, like ‘40 Year Old Virgin,’ ‘Anchorman,’ ‘Bridemaids’ and tons more. Now fresh off his appearance with Jimmy Fallon last week, Judd is chatting all about his new comedy on Netflix, ‘The Bubble,’ which follows the cast of an action franchise attempting to shoot a movie sequel while quarantining. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Judd all about ‘the Bubble’ on Netflix, and his new book ‘Sicker In The Head.’

HOUSTON – Judd Apatow is known for directing some of the funniest movies in Hollywood, like ‘40 Year Old Virgin,’ ‘Anchorman,’ ‘Bridemaids’ and tons more.

Now fresh off his appearance with Jimmy Fallon last week, Judd is chatting all about his new comedy on Netflix, ‘The Bubble,’ which follows the cast of an action franchise attempting to shoot a movie sequel while quarantining.

The movie (hilariously) shows what it was like to make a movie during the COVID-19 pandemic, starring big names like Leslie Mann, David Duchovny, Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, Keegan-Michael Key, Peter Serafinowicz, Iris Apatow and more.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Judd all about ‘the Bubble’ on Netflix, and his new book ‘Sicker In The Head.’