Houston – Monday at 3 p.m. on Houston Life, Dominique Sachse joins us on set for her first sit-down interview about life since leaving the anchor desk. Sachse recently stepped down from a three-decade long television news career at KPRC 2. She will join us for a candid conversation about the new chapter in her life and her highly anticipated new book, “Life Makeover.”
Dominique Sachse joins us about her ‘Life Makeover’
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, airing on KPRC 2
