Dominique Sachse joins us about her ‘Life Makeover’

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, airing on KPRC 2

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Debbie Strauss, Special Projects Producer

Houston – Monday at 3 p.m. on Houston Life, Dominique Sachse joins us on set for her first sit-down interview about life since leaving the anchor desk. Sachse recently stepped down from a three-decade long television news career at KPRC 2. She will join us for a candid conversation about the new chapter in her life and her highly anticipated new book, “Life Makeover.”

