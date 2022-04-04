Attention all shoppers: here’s what to expect at Nutcracker Market Spring 2022

HOUSTON – The shopping event of the season is almost here! That’s right, we’re talking about Nutcracker Market Spring 2022. This year, attendees can expect more than 160 merchants with products ranging from home décor, food, apparel and more. Of course it’s all for a good cause, with 11% of merchandise sales and all ticket proceeds going to the Houston Ballet Foundation.

