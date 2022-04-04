68º

LIVE

Houston Life

Attention all shoppers: here’s what to expect at Nutcracker Market Spring 2022

Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, airing on KPRC 2

Tags: Houston Life, Nutcracker Market, Shopping, Support Local
A shot from last year's event. (Photo provided by Nutcracker Market SPRING)

HOUSTON – The shopping event of the season is almost here! That’s right, we’re talking about Nutcracker Market Spring 2022. This year, attendees can expect more than 160 merchants with products ranging from home décor, food, apparel and more. Of course it’s all for a good cause, with 11% of merchandise sales and all ticket proceeds going to the Houston Ballet Foundation.

Tune in to Houston Life Friday, April 8 at 3 p.m. as we bring you live coverage of all the shopping action going down at NRG Center.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.