Dave Grohl chats Foo Fighters horror flick ‘Studio 666′ in theaters now and On Demand

HOUSTON – The Foo Fighters have been on all our minds since the sudden and tragic passing of their drummer Taylor Hawkins just last weekend.

Before the untimely news broke, Lauren Kelly got a chance to chat with lead singer Dave Grohl about a special side project the band had been working on, horror film ‘Studio 666.’

Lead singer of the Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl is trying something new aside from making music with his band of over 26 years: making a horror film.

In the film, the Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock history to record their much-anticipated 10th album.

Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

With fans and musicians all over the world reeling from the news of Taylor’s passing, watching the film is a nice way to continue to support the band, who made the decision to cancel all upcoming tour dates.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Dave all about their latest project that took them from the recording studio to the big screen.