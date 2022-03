The Vietnam War Memorial in Houston's Little Saigon was sculopted by late artist Thong Pham.

HOUSTON – Madison Garrett was born in in 2003, the same year her late grandfather Thong Pham was commissioned to sculpt Houston’s prominent Vietnam War Memorial. In honor of National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day, we’re shining a spotlight not only on the monument, but also on the late artist and veteran Pham.

