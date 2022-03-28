Local blind chef defeating all odds despite limitations

MASTERCHEF: Christine Ha, a graduate student from Houston, TX, is one of the Top 18 on MASTERCHEF airing Monday, June 11 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2012 Fox Broadcasting Co. CR: Greg Gayne/FOX

HOUSTON – Christine Ha was the first blind contestant on MasterChef and won the show’s third season. She is also a renowned restaurateur, entrepreneur and author. In 2003 at 23 years old, she was diagnosed with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), an unpredictable autoimmune disease caused by inflammation in the central nervous system (the optic nerve, brain stem and spinal cord) and began losing her vision. By 2007, she was almost completely blind.

Christine has also authored a New York Times best-selling cookbook, Recipes from My Home Kitchen, opened two restaurants in Houston, hosted a cooking show for the visually impaired, served as a culinary envoy on behalf of the American Embassy and travels the world giving TEDx Talks. Tune in Wednesday to Houston Life to find out more about Christine’s condition and her inspiring story.