Host Jon Taffer touring the country for brand new episodes of ‘Bar Rescue’

The hit show ‘Bar Rescue’ just returned with brand new episodes airing Sundays at 10 p.m. on Paramount Network. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with veteran nightlife expert Jon Taffer all about what it takes to have a successful business.

HOUSTON – Following its monumental 200th episode which aired earlier this season, the hit show ‘Bar Rescue’ just returned to Paramount Network with brand new episodes.

Fans of the show know host Jon Taffer as a larger-than-life tv personality, who takes a no-holds-barred approach to helping restaurants and bars reach their full potential.

Now Jon is officially back touring the country with ‘Bar Rescue’ to help give failing businesses one last chance at success.

With plenty of stops all over, Jon does visit 3 different bars in Texas...located in the greater Dallas area.

