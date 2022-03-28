For your health: Healthcare provider that comes to you

A look at how DispatchHealth provides in-home medical care to Houston patients of all ages. This same-day service is available seven days a week, 365 days a year. They treat everything from cuts that require stitches to severe migraines, pneumonia and other complex medical conditions. Sammy Melendez, a nurse practitioner and advanced practice provider with DispatchHealth, explains the process and how it works for patients. For more information, call 281-204-8727.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – A look at how DispatchHealth provides in-home medical care to Houston patients of all ages.

This same-day service is available seven days a week, 365 days a year.

They treat everything from cuts that require stitches to severe migraines, pneumonia and other complex medical conditions.

Sammy Melendez, a nurse practitioner and advanced practice provider with DispatchHealth, explains the process and how it works for patients.

For more information, click here or call 281-204-8727.