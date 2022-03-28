Celebrate Springtime at Dewberry Farm during its month-long ‘Spring Fest’

HOUSTON – Celebrate Springtime at Dewberry Farm for the whole month of April!

Enjoy acres of barn yard fun, and 30+ family fun activities, barn yard babies and acres of flowers for Springtime photo ops.

Spring Fest features baby animals, carousel rides, hoppy balls, the Ferris Wheel, giant jumping pillows, a new wine garden, and lots more!

Spring Fest at Dewberry Farm runs April 2 through May 1, 2022.

Tune into Houston Life on Thursday at 3 p.m. as Lauren Kelly gives us a first look at all the farm fun!