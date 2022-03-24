Local rugby team rescues injured dog, makes him the team mascot

Buster the dog was rescued by the St. Pius X High School rugby team and is now the team's mascot

Houston – Members of the St. Pius X High School rugby team didn’t let team practice get in the way of rescuing a stray dog. A few weeks ago, the team was tossing the ball around in a nearby park and they saw a stray dog wander up to them. The dog walked away and into a nearby yard. Unfortunately, the boys witnessed other dogs attack the stray.

The boys stepped in and got the dog to safety. One of the boys has a sister that is in the Animal Justice League and the boys brought the dog over for medical attention. The boys fell in love with the dog and named him “Buster.”

“This is a volunteer-driven organization which helps address fostering and for dogs and cats,” said Maggie Munyon, Director of Communications for St Pius X High School.

“They got hold of them and they helped provide guidance and support as the boys and wanted to get Buster medical attention,” she added. “They took him to a 24-hour hospital, got his wounds taken care of, and then again worked with the Animal Justice League for guidance on fostering. Now, Grant Stringfellow, his mother and his family have taken in Buster and is currently fostering him.”

You can tune in today at 3 p.m. on Houston Life to meet the St. Pius X High School rugby players that saved Buster and made him the team’s honorary mascot.