Houston Vet co-stars on family-friendly show ‘Roman to the Rescue’

HOUSTON – Dr. Aziza Glass, will be contributing her career efforts to helping find forever families for rescued dogs on a new 17-episode show, Roman to the Rescue. Dr. Glass is the owner of Personal Touch Veterinary Clinic, where she focuses on integrative medicine with an emphasis on acupuncture and other alternative modalities. She obtained her Certification in Veterinary Acupuncture (CVA) from the world renown Chi Institute. Previously, Dr. Glass has been seen on NatGeoWild’s “Vet School” television docuseries. She has also been featured as an animal health consultant on ABC and FOX morning news as well as in numerous publications including Southern Living Magazine, Veterinary Practice News, and The New York Times. Dr. Glass is also the expert veterinarian for Fresh Pet Foods, one of the fastest growing pet food companies, dedicated to educating and promoting healthy diet and lifestyles for our pets.

Ad

Roman To The Rescue, co-produced with Nomadica Films, follows 10-year-old rescuer Roman McConn, who has been featured on The Dodo’s “Dodo Heroes” and The Dodo Kids YouTube channel, on his journey to find homes and forever families for adorable shelter dogs. Dr. Aziza, a veterinarian, assists Roman in his quest to find the perfect kid and family for every rescued dog waiting for a forever home. Roman teams up with social media influencers and stars from Disney Channel to find homes for 17 loveable, unique, and adorable dogs. Their plan? To make next-level adoption videos that make the shelter dogs famous and help them find their perfect forever families. “Roman To The Rescue” premiered Saturday, February 12th on Disney XD and Disney NOW, and can also be found on Hulu. To connect with Dr. Glass, click here to learn more.