Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation 2022 Winter Ball coming up on Friday

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure and improving the quality of life for those affected, and they’ll be hosting their winter ball this Friday.

The foundation was founded in 1967, and it plays a major role in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) research. IBD is a term for two conditions (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis).

The foundation’s event this Friday gets underway at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Americas-Downtown.

For tickets, click here. Dinner, drinks, and entertainment will be included.

As we bring more awareness to Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, we’ll also feature the story of one of Houston Life’s biggest fans, Wendy Kovich, and her courageous fight against Crohn’s. Her husband, Matt Kovich, is a board member of the South Texas chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. He’ll be joining us to share more about the foundation and how they have helped become a support system for others fighting the disease.

Be sure to tune in Tuesday for the conversation on Houston Life at 3 p.m.!