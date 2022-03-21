Legendary artist Ray Wylie Hubbard brings new music to Houston

HOUSTON – Ray Wylie Hubbard is back with a new record and a full slate of tour dates, including a stop at The Heights Theater in Houston.

The Texas icon is currently touring the country to support his new album, Co-Starring Too, an all-star project that includes outstanding tunes with both newcomers and icons like Willie Nelson and Ringo Star.

Hubbard will stop by Houston Life to chat about his new collaborations and perform his new single Desperate Man.

Catch Hubbard Thursday, March 24 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.

And for tickets and more information about his show at The Heights Theater on March 24, click here.