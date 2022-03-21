Houston Performer John Holiday releases new single ‘Love Finds a Way’

HOUSTON – As you may remember, John Holiday, a Rosenberg native finished top 5 on season 19 of The Voice and was on John Legend’s team.

Holiday also performed with Legend on a recent tour. Now, he’s back in the studio releasing new music.

Holiday has been very busy with recent sold out shows from Los Angeles to Dallas to New York. He has upcoming performances in Salt Lake City, London, and many others in 2022! Tune into Houston Life Wednesday to learn more about his new hot single ‘Love Finds a Way’ and what he has to say about his hometown!