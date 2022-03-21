Houston Area Women’s Center offers 24/7 support to the local community

At KPRC 2, we’re proud to showcase those making a difference in the Houston area. Each month in 2022, we’re partnering with Energy Transfer to showcase a different nonprofit organization offering Houstonians a helping hand. This month’s KPRC 2 community spotlight is on the Houston Area Women’s Center.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This month’s KPRC 2 community spotlight is on the Houston Area Women’s Center. CEO Emilee Whitehurst, and Board Member and Survivor Jamie Wright spoke with Houston Life about the 24/7 support HAWC offers to the local community.