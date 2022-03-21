Here’s what you need to know about the University of Houston’s Sweet 16 Watch Party for their men’s basketball team

HOUSTON – As the University of Houston men’s basketball team prepares for the Sweet 16, there will also be an official watch party for Cougars’ fans to watch the big game.
Houston will play top-seeded Arizona on Thursday evening, with tip-off tentatively scheduled for 8:59 p.m. in San Antonio.
The watch party is at Avenida Houston, outside the George R. Brown Convention. It starts at 7 p.m. There will be a 24-foot screen setup between the GRB and Discovery Green.
Tickets are free. You can find them here.