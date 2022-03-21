76º
Here’s what you need to know about the University of Houston’s Sweet 16 Watch Party for their men’s basketball team

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson, center, holds up the championship trophy after his team defeated Memphis 71-53, to win an NCAA college basketball game for the American Athletic Conference tournament championship, in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – As the University of Houston men’s basketball team prepares for the Sweet 16, there will also be an official watch party for Cougars’ fans to watch the big game.

Houston will play top-seeded Arizona on Thursday evening, with tip-off tentatively scheduled for 8:59 p.m. in San Antonio.

The watch party is at Avenida Houston, outside the George R. Brown Convention. It starts at 7 p.m. There will be a 24-foot screen setup between the GRB and Discovery Green.

Tickets are free. You can find them here.

