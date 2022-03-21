GiGi’s Playhouse Sugar Land gives hope to mother after baby diagnosed with down syndrome

STAFFORD, Texas – When Benita Leon discovered she was pregnant, she and her husband were overjoyed with excitement, hopes and plans for their baby’s future. Those hopes and plans came to sudden halt when a doctor delivered the news that their baby was diagnosed with down syndrome. Uncertain for what the future would now hold for her child, Leon felt overwhelmed and helpless. Luckily, help was on the way to guide her and her family through their journey.

