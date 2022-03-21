Actor Joseph Sikora chats roles in hit shows ‘Ozark’ on Netflix, and new spinoff series ‘Power Book IV: Force’ on STARZ

Fans will recognize actor Joseph Sikora from his role in ‘Ozark’ on Netflix, and from the ‘Power’ franchise on Starz, but now the fan favorite is chatting all about his latest spin off series - ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Joseph stars as Tommy Egan in the series, and the spinoff picks up after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. Joseph also stars on the Netflix hit ‘Ozark’ as Frank Jr., and he’s chatting with Lauren Kelly all about both roles on the two hit shows.

As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and, the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried.

