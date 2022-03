Cheers to beer! KPRC 2’s Justin Stapleton shows us where to go to find a proper Guinness pour in Houston. He stopped at local favorites, McGonigel’s and Penny Whistle, to learn the basics, and then put Derrick Shore and Courtney Zubowski to the test with a lesson in studio.

