Vernardos Circus reinventing classic American circus tradition

HOUSTON – The Venardos Circus is a Broadway-style circus production in an intimate red/white striped tent that features amazing performers much in the vein of The Greatest Showman - Cirque du Soleil style, acrobatics, aerialists, and much more. They are back in Richmond, however these will be their first performances in the tent unlike their traditional setting. Performances will take place in their signature red and white striped circus tent on the property of Dry Creek Social Club, 3333 Farm to Market 359, Richmond, TX, 77406. They have already had several shows over the last two weeks, and will be in town for their last weekend wrapping up the show in Richmond on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Show Schedule

· Friday, March 11 – 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, March 12 – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, March 13 - 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

