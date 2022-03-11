Local company brews up flavorful beer inspired by the rodeo

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – It’s Happy Hour in Studio B, and today we’re serving up ice cold local beer.

Back Pew Brewmaster Bobby Harl stopped by Houston Life to share more about how his passion for brewing began, and the unique flavors you can find at your local H‑E‑B!

First up, Mutton Bustin’ Strawberry Kolsch.

This traditional Kolsch-style German ale is brewed with the finest malts and hops, and is fermented with a German ale strain for a lager-like crispness. Just before fermentation is over, real strawberry is added, and that’s where the beautiful pink haze color comes from.

The price? Right around $9 for a six pack.

Next, a true West Coast Double IPA, Back Pew Bronc Stomper.

This beer is aggressively hopped and flavorful, with pine, resin, dank and a little citrus.

You can get your hands on it for about $11 for a four pack.

If you want to pick up either of these beers from Back Pew Brewing, The Mutton Bustin’ or the Bronc Stomper, just head to your local H‑E‑B! A reminder that H‑E‑B is the official sponsor of the crowd-favorite Mutton Bustin’ competition at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.