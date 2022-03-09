Flower power: Freedom Floral in Spring Branch uses shop to support other women-owned businesses

Freedom Floral, a full-service flower shop in Houston’s Spring Branch district, opened in the summer of 2020 by three moms, Chelsea Wrobel, Bridget Azzam and Jenna Scott, who also happen to be friends, all on a mission help support other local women in business and share the power of the female tribe.

HOUSTON – In honor of International Women’s Day, we’re celebrating with a story that shines a spotlight on one of the most admirable women in the world - the working mom. Freedom Floral, a full-service flower shop in Houston’s Spring Branch district, opened in the summer of 2020 by three moms, Chelsea Wrobel, Bridget Azzam and Jenna Scott, all on a mission help support other local women in business and share the power of the female tribe.

“We just love the opportunity to celebrate other women and their gifts, and we’re just happy that we have the space in order to do it,” said Scott.

In addition to offering flower deliveries and event and wedding florals, Freedom Floral also has a gift boutique where they showcase products from many women-owned businesses, as well as an event space where many women have hosted pop-ups, classes and workshops. Wrobel explained that it was important for them to lift up other women in business because they understood the unique set of struggles that they had to face.

“As a woman small business owner, I feel like I struggle sometimes with the expectations of those around me and even with the expectations that I put on myself,” said Wroble. “I think my biggest struggle is just figuring out how to juggle all of those roles and prioritize correctly on a daily basis and not carry around guilt when I feel like I’ve dropped a ball.”

Azzam, Scott and Wrobel are all mothers of three, and Wrobel is expecting her fourth child this year. When opening Freedom Floral, they knew how important it would be to one another to always keep their families a top priority.

“The work-life balance was very important to us as we began to create this business. We all are very understanding and empathetic with one another because we’re all in the same boat,” said Azzam. “We give each other a lot of grace as we try to walk in all those lanes because we all want that for ourselves, but we also want it for each other.”

The three friends have gone through significant life events together ranging from births, to miscarriages to losing a parent. Because of that, they understand the value of having a good support system.

“I think it’s very easy for women to feel isolated when they’re going through these big events,” said Scott. “I’m just really thankful, and I know we haven’t taken [our friendships] for granted. Just figuring out this life together has been such a blessing.”

To connect with the Freedom Floral team, visit their website here.