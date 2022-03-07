Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé chat NBC’s new heist drama ‘The Endgame’

HOUSTON – Looking for a new pulse-pounding, high-stakes series? Make sure to check out NBC’s new series, ‘The Endgame,’ Monday nights at 9 p.m. here on KPRC 2.

The series revolves around Elena Federova, (Morena Baccarin) a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose.

Her antagonist is Val Turner, (Ryan Michelle Bathé) the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan.

The gripping heist drama reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth.

Tune into Houston Life on Friday at 3 p.m. as Lauren Kelly chats with stars Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé all about the new series.