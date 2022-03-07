Imani School inspires students with Wall of Fame

At the Imani school, black history isn't celebrate just for one month, but throughout the entire year and students there are being inspired and motivated while learning more about powerful black figures with their special Wall of Fame

HOUSTON – Instead of celebrating Black history one month out of the year, the Imani School of Houston continues to inspire students with its unique and informative Wall of Fame that include powerful black figures from Madame C.J. Walker to the United States 44th President Barack Obama.

The Imani School is a private, Christian school for preschool through eighth grade. According to its website, in addition to education, the school focuses on the strengthening of the family unit, the acquisition of values and the exemplification of the Christian faith. Some of their students like Elizabeth Kennedy Ellison is soaring with her work in the community and extra curricular activities. Elizabeth is a highly regarded, stellar 5th grade, honor roll student at school where she has attended since pre-K3. In addition to her outstanding academic achievements, Elizabeth is a member of the National Beta Junior Club, an appointed student ambassador, an alto section leader of the choir, an esteemed Golden Knight chess player, and a vibrant cheerleader on the Imani Cheer Squad.

In her spare time, Elizabeth genuinely enjoys giving back and servicing those in need through her own service project, Kennedy Kares 2; she has completed annual feeding the homeless projects for members of the Houston community during Christmas and Easter

On her kid entrepreneur journey, Elizabeth has created and developed two pop-up lemonade businesses, Lizzy’s Lemonade Lounge and Lemonistas 4 Literacy. During the peak of the global pandemic, she maintained customer satisfaction and safely serviced her lemonade customers in a mobile unit. In an effort to acquire and share knowledge with other young aspiring entrepreneurs, Ms. Elizabeth Kennedy is also a co-host for an all-kids podcast, Our Kids Edition. All of the students at the Imani school are similar in their achievements and are inspired and encouraged by the powerful black figures that are both on and off the Wall of Fame.