Experience attractions, exhibits, dining, golf and more this Spring Break at Moody Gardens

Spring Break season is just around the corner, and Moody Gardens is ready for families to come and enjoy all the attractions…including their top rated golf course! Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Moody Gardens Marketing Director Jerri Hamachek about all the Spring Break fun.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Spring Break is almost here, and Moody Gardens has a ton of attractions to keep everyone busy while they’re off from school.

Located on Galveston Island, Moody Gardens is surrounded by 242 acres of lush, tropical gardens, palm trees, wetlands, water and all kinds of life for visitors to be in the moment and enjoy their Spring Break.

The exhibits are not only fun, but educational as well. Learn about ocean life in the Aquarium Pyramid, plant and animal life in the Rainforest Pyramid and even prehistoric life at the Dinos Alive Exhibit.

Did you know that The Moody Gardens Hotel has one of the top public golf courses in all of Texas? It even has junior golf camps and spring break adventures for golfers who want to improve their game.

Get the latest information on attractions and tickets by clicking here.