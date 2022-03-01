For King & Country gears up for their RodeoHouston performance

Contemporary Christian pop duo for KING & COUNTRY chatted with Houston Life ahead of their RodeoHouston debut on Thursday, March 3. Luke and Joel Smallbone also shared their experience working with Dolly Parton and gave us details about their inspirational new album ‘What Are We Waiting For?.’

HOUSTON – Contemporary Christian pop duo for KING & COUNTRY chatted with Houston Life ahead of their RodeoHouston debut on Thursday, March 3.

Luke and Joel Smallbone also shared their experience working with Dolly Parton and gave us details about their new album What Are We Waiting For?.

for KING & COUNTRY (for KING & COUNTRY)

The siblings were born in Sydney, Australia, before moving to Nashville in 1991 and have been using their voices to lift and inspire.

The last time the Aussie brothers were in Houston was at Toyota Center for their Little Drummer Boy Christmas Tour but performing at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo hits different for the 4-time Grammy-winning duo.

“I feel like now we know we’ve made it in America,” said Joel Smallbone.

Ad

“We feel very honored to be able to perform at such a special event. We’re ready and excited to experience something new with y’all,” said his brother Luke.

\What Are We Waiting For? album cover (for KING & COUNTRY)

for KING & COUNTRY’s new album What Are We Waiting For?, which includes the smashing single ‘Relate,’ will be available March 11 everywhere music is bought and streamed.

To see the duo’s complete interview, watch the video above.

To grab your tickets for RODEOHOUSTON, click here.