Reliant Gives: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo & Habitat for Humanity

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Reliant not only helps keep the lights on, but also helps in giving back to the community.

Derrick recently competed in Reliant’s Rodeo Roundup cooking competition – raising money for charity.

His team won $5,000 for the Prounitas Adopt a School Program. This annual roundup competition is just one of the many ways Reliant gives back. Reliant’s director of community relations, Leanne Schneider shares more on their mission.

For more information on how you can help Reliant give back, click here.