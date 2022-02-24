Houston Filmmaker with Ties to Hollywood Showcases Black History, Literary Art in New Video Series

For February Vincent Powell has released a non-profit project – a free 28-day film series focusing on Black literary art with an accompanying curriculum for area schools. He has teamed up with a few schools already as he is also a professor at Texas Southern University, but he is hoping to get the word out about this option for those who want a fresh way to approach their Black History Month lessons or general education on Black literature. The videos feature actors performing poetry, prose, monologues and songs written by black artists from the Harlem Renaissance to present day. The curriculum includes a short lesson about the author with discussion questions and a connection challenge

HOUSTON – A Houston filmmaker with ties to Hollywood has joined forces with local actors and artists to create a non-profit video series showcasing Black history and literary art for area schools.

The “Black is Eternal” series includes 28 videos (a video for each day of Black History Month) featuring poetry, prose, monologues, and songs written by black artists. The series presents a diverse range of historically significant Black literary pieces, performed by actors, from the Harlem Renaissance era to present day.

This non-profit project, which includes an accompanying 8-12 curriculum for area schools, was created and directed by Vincent Powell of 7972 Films, a Houston filmmaker known for creating a diversity talent search for Disney’s “Reimagine Tomorrow.” Powell also directed the soon-to-be-released film The Freshman Year starring Black Panther and The Great Debaters actor Denzel Whitaker.

“The ‘Black is Eternal’ series is a labor of love to bring awareness to black writers and literature to keep their craft and stories alive,” said Powell, who is also a professor at Texas Southern University. “Through this series we want to communicate that our ancestors’ art, beauty, pain, tenacity, and love lives on in us and will continue to live on through future generations - it’s eternal.”

Several area schools have signed on to use the curriculum for their Black History Month studies, including Powell’s alma mater.

“With Eisenhower High School celebrating 50 years of establishment, we are honoring Black History Month by celebrating the work of one of our alumni,” said Mandele’ Davis, Principal of Aldine ISD’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Senior High School. “We will offer the material to our social studies instructors, art instructors and speech and debate team.”

The Black is Eternal video series will be available by clicking here. You can also view new clips from the Black is Eternal series every day of Black History Month on Instagram at @blackiseternal. To access the video series and curriculum for your school or educational purposes, email knowthat@blackiseternal.com.

The 2022 Black is Eternal series is sponsored by Actively Black, a black-owned entity created by former professional basketball player Lanny Smith. You can learn more about Actively Black at www.activelyblack.com.