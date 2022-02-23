Star of Hope works to end homelessness in the Houston community

KPRC 2 is giving back to the community by partnering with Star of Hope. Learn how they’re helping end homelessness in Houston.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re proud to showcase those making a difference in the Houston area. Each month in 2022, we’re partnering with Energy Transfer to showcase a different nonprofit organization offering Houstonians a helping hand.

This month’s KPRC 2 community spotlight is on the Star of Hope. Scott Arthur, Director of Public Relations, spoke with Houston Life about how they are working to end homelessness in the community.