Immerse yourself in the art and life of Frida Kahlo at new 360-degree exhibit

Frida Kahlo was a beloved 20th century Mexican artist, best known for compelling self-portraits and radiant pieces inspired by her life in her native country of Mexico. Now there’s a brand-new 360-degree, immersive exhibit where you can actually step into her art…and her life. Watch as Lauren Kelly takes us inside for a first look.

HOUSTON – Frida Kahlo was a beloved 20th century Mexican artist, best known for compelling self-portraits and radiant pieces inspired by her life in her native country of Mexico.

Now there’s a brand-new 360-degree, immersive exhibit where you can actually step into her art…and her life.

Located at 1314 Brittmoore Road, this amazing building features a 25,000 square foot exhibit space where the art of Frida Kahlo will come to life around you

The immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit will be sharing the unforgettable space used for Immersive Van Gogh, so get ready to be transported the second you step inside.

With - 500,000 square feet of art, 90,000,000 pixels and 1,200,000 frames of video…Frida will come to life all around you using state-of-the-art technology.

Immersive Frida Kahlo is now playing through April 17, 2022, and you can find more information at immersive-frida.com.