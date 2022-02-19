Take a tour of POST Houston, inside the city’s newest food and shopping destination

An inside look at POST HTX, once the Barbara Jordan Post Office (and the site of Grand Central Station before that) has been transformed into a sort of next generation town square.

HOUSTON – Downtown at POST HTX (formally the Barbara Jordan Post Office and the site of Grand Central Station before that) has been transformed into a sort of next generation town square.

Here, visitors can find a delicious variety of food and drinks, stroll through pop up art galleries, attend a LIVE concert in a state-of-the-art venue, and take in some of the best views of the downtown skyline.

An inside look at POST HTX, once the Barbara Jordan Post Office (and the site of Grand Central Station before that) has been transformed into a sort of next generation town square. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

There’s even a rooftop garden where native plants and vegetables will be grown before being harvested for use in the restaurants downstairs.

Derrick Shore gives us a tour of this reimagined gathering place of the future built on the carefully preserved history of this significant site.

An inside look at POST HTX, once the Barbara Jordan Post Office (and the site of Grand Central Station before that) has been transformed into a sort of next generation town square. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

See the full tour this Wednesday, February 23 on Houston Life at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.