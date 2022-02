HOUSTON – Houston, you are in for a treat!

Comedian, writer, executive producer and actor, James Murry, best known as “Murr” on the hit television show Impractical Jokers is stopping by Houston for a must-see show!

Murr chats with Derrick about his best-selling books, recent work and life at home in New Jersey and how he’s such great friends with Nicolas Cage!

Watch the full clip for all the details to his next show!