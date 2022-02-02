Westchester Academy Teacher receives highest certification in the education field

HOUSTON – Fernanda Pierre of Westchester Academy for International Studies is an 8th-grade algebra teacher and now a National Board Certified teacher. It’s the highest certification a teacher may obtain, and as of 2020, fewer than four percent of Texas teachers were National Board Certified. Texas, like most states, is dealing with a teacher shortage. This program helps with retention which leads to better outcomes for Texas students. National Board Certification is the most respected professional certification available in education and provides numerous benefits to teachers, students and schools. It was designed to develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers and to generate ongoing improvement in schools nationwide. Pierre was able to obtain this while dealing with the pandemic, having to teach students both in-person and virtually and making repairs to her home following a state facility explosion. Pierre plans on using this honor to inspire other teachers to obtain this certification and to better the education of her students. Click here to learn more about the National Board Certification.