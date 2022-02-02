The Houston Arboretum’s popular ‘Tapas On The Trails’ event happening next weekend

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is gearing up for their special Valentine’s-themed outdoor party, ‘Tapas On The Trails,’ happening next Saturday. Check out all the details of this popular event!

HOUSTON – The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is gearing up for Valentine’s Day with their special Valentine’s-themed outdoor party, ‘Tapas On The Trails,’ happening next Saturday.

It’s one of their most popular events, and is also a great alternative to going to a restaurant.

Guests will enjoy gourmet tapas-sized dishes and perfectly-paired beverages with a Mediterranean twist.

This special evening features a romantic walk on softly-lit trails, through the forest and under the moonlight. It’s a fun event for dates or with your bestie. Help raise funds for the Arboretum’s mission of conservation and nature education, while enjoying tapas and drinks and mingling with like-minded nature lovers.

For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Ad

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with the Arboretum’s Christine Mansfield, and Cotton Culinary Chef Wade Schindler more about this fun upcoming event.